PMK advocates stage stir, seek apology from CM

CHENNAI: Advocates belonging to PMK party staged a demonstration at Madras High Court demanding apology from the Chief Minister for his remarks against Ramadoss.

“CM is duty bound to answer every citizen of the State, how can he make comments against our party leader Ramadoss when he asked question about his governance,” said the spokesperson of PMK and advocate K Balu.

The protestors demanded that the CM should tender apology to Ramadoss for his recent remarks on their party leader regarding his statement about the alleged role of Tangedco in the bribe case against business tycoon Gautam Adani.

Ramadoss released a statement followed by the bribery case registered by the United States of America on Adani demanding explanation from the CM regarding the alleged role of Tangedco receiving bribe from the business man for purchasing electricity from his solar energy plant.

Ramadoss also said that Adani met CM secretly at his residence, in his statement.

On November 25, while meeting the media, Chief Minister MK Stalin was asked about Ramadoss’s statement for which he replied that ‘Ramadoss doesn’t have any other job, no necessity for to answer his statement.’