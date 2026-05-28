PM will use 'Hit' to eliminate cockroach party, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday dismissed the rising popularity of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party on social media, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would use Hit to eliminate the cockroaches.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai, Tamilisai accused opposition parties of orchestrating the online campaign under the guise of youth sentiment.
"The Prime Minister who faced even the COVID pandemic will also face the cockroach challenge. Opposition parties are behind this conspiracy. I do not believe it reflects the views of genuine youth, " she said.
Defending the Centre's employment record, Tamilisai said the Modi government had created large-scale opportunities for youth through job fairs and startup initiatives. "More than 23 lakh startups have been promoted, and lakhs of youth have secured employment opportunities, " she said.
Her remarks came amid growing attention around the "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP), a satirical online movement reportedly launched by Abhijit Deepke, a former member of the Aam Aadmi Party's social media wing. The campaign emerged after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks comparing unemployed youth to cockroaches triggered criticism online.
Though the CJP's X account has reportedly been blocked following directions from the Centre, its Instagram page has amassed over 22 million followers, significantly higher than the BJP's follower count on the platform. Organisers have also initiated efforts to register the outfit with the Election Commission of India