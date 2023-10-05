PM trying to incite communal tension to develop BJP in peaceful TN: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to incite communal passions to develop the BJP in 'peaceful' Tamil Nadu

Taking strong exception to the PM's recent accusation that the state governments in South India were misusing the revenue generated through temples under their control, Alagiri said that the 'dream' of Prime Minister Modi to incite communal passions and fuel sectarian violence in Tamil Nadu, which is the haven of peace in the country, would never be realized.

Reacting specifically to the PM's charge about the state's misuse of temple properties, the TNCC chief referred to the retrieval of Rs 5,137 crore worth temple properties from private encroachment in the two-years since P K Sekar Babu took over as the HR and CE minister in the DMK regime and said that consecration has been done in thousands of temples, financial assistance provided for performing one-time Pooja in all temples with low incomes and archakas have been appointed from all castes, including women othuvaars.

Arguing that the mosques and Darga's in the state were also managed by the state through the Waqf board, like the temples managed by HR and CE ministry, Alagiri said that the mosques and Darga's also have an exclusive minister (Gingee Masthan) like the HR and CE minister (Sekar Babu) and they are administered by an IAS officer its secretary and members.