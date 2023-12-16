PM to flag off the Inaugural Special of Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express

CHENNAI: The Prime Minister will flag off the Inaugural Special Kanyakumari – Banaras 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express', from Varanasi through Video Conferencing. To commemorate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam festival, a train service has been developed.

Part I of Kashi Tami Sangamam was conducted in November and December of 2022, and part II will take place in Varanasi from December 17 to December 30, 2023.

Elected officials, students, rail enthusiasts, passengers, and the general public will all provide a hearty welcome to the inaugural special at all of the en route stations in Tamil Nadu.

The train will pass through the following stations: Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Perambur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Sirpur Khagaznagar, Balharshah, Gondia, Balaghat, Nainpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Banaras.

A government of India effort, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 is based on the idea of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." A platform for the sharing of spiritual and intellectual ideas, the event is a tribute to the shared cultural bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and IIT Madras are the program's implementing organisations. The delegates are selected from a variety of backgrounds, including those of students, teachers, farmers, professionals, artists, business owners, and academics.