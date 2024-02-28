PM targets DMK, lauds late AIADMK titans

TIRUPUR: In Tamil Nadu to headline BJP State president K Annamalai’s En Mann En Makkal yatra here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK and said though his party was not in power in the State, the State was in BJP’s heart.

“The mistakes made by the rulers in Tamil Nadu and their corruption are coming out. BJP is giving priority to the development of Tamil Nadu. The BJP-led union government has given three times more in the last 10 years than what the DMK-Congress coalition (UPA 1 and 2) government has given to the State,” Modi said.

Even as he attacked the DMK and Congress, the chief campaigner of the Saffron party recalled the legacies of late AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and said their regimes were still admired by the people here. “But today, the DMK is running a regime insulting MGR,” he said.

“The opposition parties are noting the BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu and spreading lies to divide the people only to protect themselves. They are angry with me, as I’m working for the development of the country. Their farce has come out,” he added.

The PM said the Kongu region played a huge role in the development and economy of the country, and said the State should grow as fast as the country. Tamil Nadu was chosen as the location for the manufacture of the defense hub, he noted.

Listing out the welfare schemes launched by his government, the PM said the ‘Modi guarantee’ would continue for many more years, that said there was no alternative. NDA leaders GK Vasan, AC Shanmugam, TR Paarivendhar, John Pandian, and MoS L Murugan and other BJP leaders were present on the stage.