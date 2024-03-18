PM Roadshow in Coimbatore live: Enthusiastic supporters pour in to welcome Modi

COIMBATORE: Enthusiastic cadres have begun to pour in along the road stretches to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to arrive shortly in Coimbatore for the massive road show.

A five tier security is in place with over 5,000 police personnel manning the nearly three- km stretch of the road show, which is likely to conclude in RS Puram by around 6.50pm.

He is then expected to pay tributes to those killed in the 1998 bomb blast incident.

The BJP cadres and public have started to line up on either side of the road to see Modi, who is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore airport at 5.35 pm and commence the road show on Mettupalayam Road by 5.45 PM.

The Prime Minister is holding the road show after the Madras High Court gave its nod while asking police to allow it with reasonable conditions.