PM Roadshow in Coimbatore live: Enthusiastic supporters pour in to welcome Modi
Catch the live updates of PM Modi visiting Coimbatore for a massive Roadshow
COIMBATORE: Enthusiastic cadres have begun to pour in along the road stretches to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to arrive shortly in Coimbatore for the massive road show.
A five tier security is in place with over 5,000 police personnel manning the nearly three- km stretch of the road show, which is likely to conclude in RS Puram by around 6.50pm.
He is then expected to pay tributes to those killed in the 1998 bomb blast incident.
The BJP cadres and public have started to line up on either side of the road to see Modi, who is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore airport at 5.35 pm and commence the road show on Mettupalayam Road by 5.45 PM.
The Prime Minister is holding the road show after the Madras High Court gave its nod while asking police to allow it with reasonable conditions.
Live Updates
- 18 March 2024 12:53 PM GMT
This is PM Modi's 3rd visit to TN in 2024, his first in this western Tamil Nadu city
- 18 March 2024 12:47 PM GMT
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024
State BJP chief K. Annamalai and Union Minister L. Murugan are also with him. pic.twitter.com/5hWab9nHUV
- 18 March 2024 12:40 PM GMT
PM Modi is accompanied by TN BJP Chief K. Annamalai and Union Minister L Murugan
- 18 March 2024 12:39 PM GMT
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Coimbatore
- 18 March 2024 12:35 PM GMT
#MODIfiedTN trends on Social media platforms as PM visits TN
- 18 March 2024 12:28 PM GMT
This will be Modi's first political engagement in the state after the announcement of the seven-phase schedule of the Lok Sabha polls
- 18 March 2024 12:27 PM GMT
All arrangement have been made for Prime Minister to his roadshow in Coimbatore