Begin typing your search...

PM Roadshow in Coimbatore live: Enthusiastic supporters pour in to welcome Modi

Catch the live updates of PM Modi visiting Coimbatore for a massive Roadshow

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 March 2024 12:19 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-18 12:54:51.0  )
PM Roadshow in Coimbatore live: Enthusiastic supporters pour in to welcome Modi
X

COIMBATORE: Enthusiastic cadres have begun to pour in along the road stretches to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to arrive shortly in Coimbatore for the massive road show.

A five tier security is in place with over 5,000 police personnel manning the nearly three- km stretch of the road show, which is likely to conclude in RS Puram by around 6.50pm.

He is then expected to pay tributes to those killed in the 1998 bomb blast incident.

The BJP cadres and public have started to line up on either side of the road to see Modi, who is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore airport at 5.35 pm and commence the road show on Mettupalayam Road by 5.45 PM.

The Prime Minister is holding the road show after the Madras High Court gave its nod while asking police to allow it with reasonable conditions.

Live Updates

2024-03-18 12:19:36
PM ModiroadshowCoimbatoreLok Sabha pollsMettupalayam Roadpresident K AnnamalaiTamil NaduLive newsBJP leaderLok Sabha seatsroadshow in Coimbatorepolitical engagementPrime Minister in CoimbatoreModi's first political engagement
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X