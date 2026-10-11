PM Narendra Modi praises Minister N Anand for good work

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources and Rural Development Minister N Anand received a word of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 11) morning when the latter landed in Chennai.
According to sources, Modi noticed a photograph of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay tucked in Anand’s shirt pocket. The prime minister then looked at Vijay and commented about the photograph, drawing a smile and a nod from the chief minister.
Modi subsequently held Anand’s hand and told him that he was doing good work, sources said.
“Modi spoke in Hindi, which Anand could not understand. A person accompanying the prime minister immediately translated that Modi said Anand was doing a good job,” sources told DT Next.
Apart from Chief Minister Vijay, Anand was the only minister from the State Cabinet present to receive the prime minister.
Those present at the airport included Governor RV Arlekar, former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and BJP leaders.