PM Modi's frequent visits have no impact in LS polls in TN, says AIADMK leader Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to Tamil Nadu as "vain attempt" that fetch no benefits to the BJP in the electoral front in the Lok Sabha polls, senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said, "This is Dravidian land. Modi or any other leaders visit from North will have no impact here."

"No political parties from North will get an opportunity to form a government here. Congress has a significant vote bank here, while the BJP has 3%-4% vote and their voting percentage can increase or decrease by 1%. But they stand no chance to form a government in the state. So, the frequent visit of Modi or any leaders from the national parties to Tamil Nadu will have no impact in the Lok Sabha polls, " Jayakumar told media persons on Modi's frequent visits to TN ahead of the LS polls.

"The fight is between the two Dravidian majors here, " he said and alluded that other political parties have limited roles in the landscape of Tamil Nadu politics.

On VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan's remark that the AIADMK's invite to the allies of the DMK front has an hidden agenda, hinting that they want to weaken the INDIA bloc, Jayakumar replied in negative and said that the AIADMK party had given an open call to all likeminded parties.

"We never begged anyone to join our alliance and we have no ulterior motives. Our party has a legacy and uniqueness. It faced general elections alone, " he said.