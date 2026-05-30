PM Modi's appeal on river linking should be given top priority, says TN BJP chief

Tamil Nadu and all other states must give top priority to river interlinking and water management reforms, he said.

PM Modi has asked states to resolve inter-state water disputes through cooperation, timely clearances and technology-based monitoring, and said the Ken-Betwa project should serve as a model.

According to the Centre, the Ken-Betwa project is expected to irrigate 10.62 lakh hectares of land (8.11 lakh ha in Madhya Pradesh and 2.51 lakh ha in Uttar Pradesh), provide drinking water to around 62 lakh people and generate 103 megawatts of hydropower and 27 megawatts of solar power.