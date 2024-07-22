PM Modi will fulfil all needs of Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin, BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would fulfil all the needs of Tamil Nadu in the future too.

Pointing out to welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the last 10 years for Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has implemented countless welfare schemes in the last 10 years considering the welfare of Tamil Nadu, will fulfil all the needs of Tamil Nadu in the future too.”

“The value of the welfare schemes given to Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years by the Modi-led NDA government is Rs 10.76 lakh crore. This is double the direct tax contribution of Tamil Nadu,” he said in a social media post.

“Does the Chief Minister know that the DMK’s poll promise, East Coast Road (ECR) expansion, is currently being carried out with the Centre’s fund of Rs 9,386 crore? Or does Stalin think that DMK can stick the sticker after the works are completed? Does Stalin know the details of the Centre’s sanction to spend about Rs 2 lakh crore for national highway works in Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years?” Annamalai asked.

Slamming Chief Minister Stalin-led government, the saffron party leader said, “The ruling DMK government, which forgets the work they have to do, make it their full-time job to criticise others.”