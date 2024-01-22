Begin typing your search...

PM Modi to visit Chennai to attend closing ceremony of 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra

The yatra which started on July 28, 2023 at Rameswaram will conclude in Chennai on February second week.

22 Jan 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chennai on February second week, to take part in the closing ceremony of state BJP president K Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra

Along with PM Modi, several Union Ministers will also attend the closing ceremony of Annamalai's yatra.

Further details awaited

