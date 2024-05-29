PM Modi to meditate in Kanniyakumari for 45 hours continuously

CHENNAI: The Centre-ruling BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign mascot Narendra Modi is all set to meditate for 45 hours continuously in Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

According to the sources from Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Modi would arrive at Kanniyakumari on a three-day visit from Thiruvananthapuram at 4.45 pm on Thursday, May 30.

As per the revised schedule of PM Modi, he would visit the Bhagavathi Amman temple and have darshan on Thursday evening and later visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, a 41-metre tall stone sculpture of the Tamil poet and saint.

"Around 6 pm on Thursday, PM Modi would enter into Vivekananda Rock memorial and stay there for 3 consecutive days (May 31 and June 1) at the Dhyana Mandapam (meditation hall). He will start his meditation at 6 pm on May 30 and he will engage in deep meditation for 45 hours continuously by having tender coconut water, " sources said.

Incidentally, Modi's latest trip to the southernmost tip of peninsular India comes a day ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election polling on June 1.

The counting of votes and announcement of election results will be on June 4.

Ahead of his visit to the Kanniyakumari, the Vivekananda rock memorial was brought under the control of top security officials and 5-layers of security cover has been put in place with around 4,000 police personnel, Coast Guard and Navy are engaged in surveillance work across the district and the Lakshadweep sea, said sources.

It may be recalled that Swami Vivekananda meditated at Vivekananda rock memorial for 3 consecutive days in 1892.

Modi had done the same on the last day of polling in 2019, when he took a spiritual break on the eve of the final day of polling.

That time, it was the caves in the revered Kedarnath, Uttarakhand that he chose for his meditation.