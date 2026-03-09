PM Modi to launch Rs 5,650 crore development projects in Tiruchirappalli on March 11

On Wednesday evening, Modi will participate in a public function in Tiruchirappalli where projects covering sectors such as petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, lubricants manufacturing, rural connectivity, highway development and railway services will be launched. He is also expected to address the gathering.

In the petroleum sector, he will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s City Gas Distribution Network in The Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project is expected to provide piped natural gas connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and set up more than 201 CNG stations.