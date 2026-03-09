PM Modi to launch Rs 5,650 crore development projects in Tiruchirappalli on March 11

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli during his visit to Kerala and Tamil Nadu on March 11.
On Wednesday evening, Modi will participate in a public function in Tiruchirappalli where projects covering sectors such as petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, lubricants manufacturing, rural connectivity, highway development and railway services will be launched. He is also expected to address the gathering.
In the petroleum sector, he will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s City Gas Distribution Network in The Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project is expected to provide piped natural gas connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and set up more than 201 CNG stations.
He will also dedicate to the nation the 672 thousand metric tonnes per annum lube blending plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai. Built at a cost of about Rs 1,490 crore, the facility is expected to enhance the country’s lubricants manufacturing capacity.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, he will inaugurate 89 rural roads spanning 370 km across Tamil Nadu to improve connectivity to markets, schools and healthcare facilities in rural areas. He will also lay the foundation stone for a greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on National Highway 81.
In addition, Modi will flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service aimed at strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India. The services are expected to benefit passengers and support regional economic growth.
Earlier, in Kerala, Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore in Ernakulum.