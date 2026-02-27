PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 7,100 crore in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 1, 2026, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects exceeding Rs. 7,100 crore.
Beginning his visit in Puducherry around 11:45 am on Sunday the PM will launch initiatives worth over Rs 2,700 crore. Key among these is the inauguration of e-buses under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme and a new Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission.
He will dedicate the 750-acre Karasur-Sedarapet Industrial Estate to the nation, which will house Pharma, Textile, and IT parks, along with facilities from IIT Madras and JIPMER. Foundation stones will be laid for water supply projects, 41 rural roads under PMGSY, and the development of a Heritage Town. For the first time, Puducherry has been included in the SASCI scheme for capital investment.
Later in Madurai, the PM will launch projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore focused on connectivity. He will lay the foundation stone for four-laning the Marakkanam–Puducherry section of NH-332A and the Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram section of NH-87, which promises to drastically cut travel time and boost tourism.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate eight redeveloped railway stations—including Pollachi Junction, Karaikkudi, and Thiruvarur—to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations now feature modern amenities and local architectural elements. He will also inaugurate the Chennai Beach-Chennai Egmore 4th Line to ease suburban commuter congestion and launch three new Akashvani FM transmitters at Kumbakonam, Yercaud, and Vellore.
The visit will conclude with the PM performing darshan and pooja at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram near Madurai after a public meeting.
He is expected to reach Chennai on Saturday night and proceed to Puducherry on Sunday morning.