PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 7,100 crore in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Beginning his visit in Puducherry around 11:45 am on Sunday the PM will launch initiatives worth over Rs 2,700 crore. Key among these is the inauguration of e-buses under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme and a new Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission.

He will dedicate the 750-acre Karasur-Sedarapet Industrial Estate to the nation, which will house Pharma, Textile, and IT parks, along with facilities from IIT Madras and JIPMER. Foundation stones will be laid for water supply projects, 41 rural roads under PMGSY, and the development of a Heritage Town. For the first time, Puducherry has been included in the SASCI scheme for capital investment.