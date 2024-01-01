PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli airport tomorrow

TIRUCHIRAPPALI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Tuesday.

The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore.













The two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3500 passengers during peak hours, PMO said in a statement.

"The new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience," an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.













Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The new terminal building contains 60 check-in counters, 5 Baggage Carousels,60 Arrival Immigration Counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.

The design of the new terminal building has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli. It would depict art forms from Kolam art to colours of Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks depicting the connection of India to the rest of the world through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors.

"We have done a lot of painting works, murals. A total of 100 artists were employed and we have finished the artworks in 30 days," said Rajavignesh who is the creative director for the artworks in the terminal building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala on January 2-3.