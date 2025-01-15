PM Modi, TN CM Stalin and other leaders pay rich tributes to saint-poet Thiruvalluvar

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and other leaders on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar on his day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, saying, "On Thiruvalluvar Day, we remember one of our land's greatest philosophers, poets, and thinkers, the illustrious Thiruvalluvar. His verses embody the essence of Tamil culture and our rich philosophical heritage. His teachings, encapsulated in the seminal Tirukkural, emphasise the importance of righteousness, compassion, and justice, offering profound insights into a wide range of human experiences."

The Prime Minister further emphasised the significance of Thiruvalluvar's work, saying, "The Tirukkural stands as a beacon of inspiration, guiding us towards a more virtuous and just society. We remain committed to realising his vision for our nation, where compassion, justice, and righteousness reign supreme."

Governor Ravi also paid floral tributes to Thiruvalluvar's portrait, which was decorated in "saffron robes" at the Raj Bhavan, saying, "The nation remembers with profound gratitude and reverence Thiruvalluvar, the patron saint of Tamil Nadu. His unparalleled wisdom, as enshrined in the Tirukkural, has been a guiding force for centuries, offering insights into the human condition and our place within the world."

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his message, said, "Let us honour the revered Thiruvalluvar, a symbol of Tamil greatness who gifted humanity with the timeless Tirukkural. May his teachings guide us towards creating a more egalitarian society, where justice, compassion, and righteousness prevail."

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi, and other ministers paid floral tributes to the portrait of Thiruvalluvar at Kamarajar Salai here.