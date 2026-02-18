PM Modi likely to visit Tamil Nadu thrice in March

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Tamil Nadu thrice in March as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) intensifies its campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP sources told Thanthi TV.
They said Modi is likely to address the NDA's large public meeting in Madurai on March 1, targeting voters in southern Tamil Nadu.
He is also expected to be present at another similar rally, reportedly planned in Vellore on March 6, to consolidate support in the northern and western regions of the State.
Additionally, he may visit Tiruchy on March 11 for election campaigning.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule for five States, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, later this month. The polls are likely to be held in the state in April.
The NDA, led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, is in the final stages of consolidating its alliance in Tamil Nadu, with the AMMK and PMK already part of the AIADMK-BJP combine.
The alliance formally launched its campaign on January 23 in Madurantakam, Chengalpattu district, with a rally-cum show of strength. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared the dias with allies Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss among others.