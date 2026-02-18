PM Modi likely to visit Tamil Nadu thrice in March

They said Modi is likely to address the NDA's large public meeting in Madurai on March 1, targeting voters in southern Tamil Nadu.

He is also expected to be present at another similar rally, reportedly planned in Vellore on March 6, to consolidate support in the northern and western regions of the State.

Additionally, he may visit Tiruchy on March 11 for election campaigning.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule for five States, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, later this month. The polls are likely to be held in the state in April.