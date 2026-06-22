PM Modi, MK Stalin and other leaders extend birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Monday, marking his first birthday after assuming office as Chief Minister on May 10. While previous birthdays were celebrated by supporters during his film career and later as a political leader, this is the first time Vijay is celebrating his birthday as the head of the State government.
Leaders cutting across political lines extended greetings to the Chief Minister, wishing him good health and a long life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Vijay on X and said, "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life."
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wished Vijay on his birthday. In a post on X, Rahul said, "Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts."
He further said, "I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the State's progress."
Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also conveyed his wishes. In his message, Stalin said, "Birthday wishes to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. I wish him happiness, good physical and mental health, and a long career in public life."
We The Leaders founder and Chief Servant K Annamalai extended birthday greetings and wished Vijay a long life and good health to continue serving the people.
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran also greeted the Chief Minister and wished him good health and success in public life.
Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan said Vijay should provide good governance that reflects the aspirations of the people and wished him success in his public welfare initiatives.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss extended his greetings and wished Vijay good health, a long life and many more years of public service.
AIADMK state women's wing deputy secretary Gayathri Raghuram, in a post on X, said she admired Vijay's determination, dedication and self-belief. She wished him a happy birthday and expressed hope that he would achieve his goals of eradicating corruption, ensuring women's safety and fostering the development of Tamil Nadu. She also wished him success in serving the poor and needy with sincerity and compassion.
Minister Aadhav Arjuna also greeted Vijay and described him as a leader who entered public life to serve the people.
In a message posted on X, he said Vijay had chosen public service after receiving immense love from the people and had taken up the responsibility of governance as a "people's servant". He added that party members would continue to stand by Vijay in his political journey, ideological path and public service.
Film director S A Chandrasekhar, Vijay's father, participated in a birthday event organised by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi in Chennai and distributed welfare assistance to children.
When reporters referred to criticism from DMK leaders that Vijay should speak more publicly, Chandrasekhar said, "For the last 60 years, people have kept talking and ruined the country. Acting is more important than talking."
(With inputs from PTI)