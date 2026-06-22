PM Modi, MK Stalin and other leaders extend birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Stalin extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Vijay on X and said, "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life."

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wished Vijay on his birthday. In a post on X, Rahul said, "Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts."

He further said, "I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the State's progress."

Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also conveyed his wishes. In his message, Stalin said, "Birthday wishes to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. I wish him happiness, good physical and mental health, and a long career in public life."