PM Modi likely to inaugurate new Pamban railway bridge on Thaipusam

CHENNAI: The new Pamban railway bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 545 crore, is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thaipusam (February 11) or a day earlier.

According to a Maalaimalar report, a senior railway construction official stated that the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Pamban via a ship from the Indian Coast Guard station in Mandapam.

He is scheduled to view both the old and new bridges before the inauguration and is also expected to travel on the inaugural train across the bridge.

However, the final decision on whether the inauguration will take place in Mandapam or Rameswaram is yet to be made, the report added.

In preparation, a trial run was conducted on Thursday evening from Madurai to Rameswaram via the new Pamban bridge.

Additionally, the coastal security force has arranged for a ship to pass through the Pamban vertical lift bridge on Friday.

The new vertical lift girder span bridge, which is three meters higher than the old manually operated double-leaf bascule bridge, will provide 22 meters

(With inputs from Bureau)