PM Modi, L Murugan, Annamalai and Vijay pay tributes to MGR on 108th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP state president K Annamalai and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay on Friday paid rich tributes to M G Ramachandran, on his 108th birth anniversary.

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I pay homage to MGR on his birth anniversary. We are greatly inspired by his efforts to empower the poor and build a better society."

Union Minister L Murugan, in his message, hailed MGR and said, "Through the films he acted in, he brought deep ideas against corruption in politics to the people in a very revolutionary way.

BJP state president K Annamalai, in his tribute, underscored MGR's commitment to the welfare of the marginalised.

"He focused on the advancement of the marginalised people. He implemented visionary projects to improve the entire Tamil community, including health, vocational training programs, self-employment programs, educational infrastructure, women's development, and nutritious food for school students," Annamalai said in a social media post, highlighting MGR's transformative initiatives.

TVK president Vijay, in his message, remembered MGR as a "miracle" who had overcome immense poverty to become a towering figure in Tamil Nadu's politics.

"He broke the myth of “Koothadi” (actor) and became the centre of Tamil Nadu political history. He became an unshakable winner. He himself became the miracle of Tamil Nadu politics," Vijay said, paying tribute to MGR's remarkable journey.

Earlier in the day, State Ministers S Regupathy, PK Sekarbabu, TM Anbarasan, SM Nasar, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and other officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of MGR at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University campus in Guindy here.