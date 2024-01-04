PM Modi is a statesman, lauds Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he "has always had the best regard for Tamil Nadu and has delivered exceedingly more to the State than his predecessors."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always had the best regard for Tamil Nadu, spread the beauty of the Tamil language like never before, has delivered exceedingly more to Tamil Nadu than his predecessors, and has been kind enough to meet people from DMK who have nothing but spread only lies about him back here," BJP State president K Annamalai said alluding to the meeting of Stalin Junior Udhayanidhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Capital on Thursday.

"This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a world leader and an exemplary Statesman," Annamalai noted.