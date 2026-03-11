PM Modi inaugurates Rs 5,650 cr projects, says it will create thousands of jobs for TN youth

In the petroleum sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s City Gas Distribution Network in Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said these projects were important for the future of Tamil Nadu.