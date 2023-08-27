PM Modi has no moral right to speak about corruption, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Lashing out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday that the deception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been revealed by the CAG report with ample proof.

"I want to look at Modi and ask whether he has the moral right to speak about corruption as a Prime Minister? Your deception has been revealed by the CAG report with ample proof. I have made notes of it all. These are statistics and I must not make a mistake. We speak only with proof. I am asking what moral right does the Bharatiya Janata Party have to speak about corruption, " Stalin questioned Modi while addressing a marriage ceremony in Tiruvarur.

Slamming the Modi-led NDA government, Stalin said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government did not bring any new schemes in these last nine years that help people.

"For nine years the BJP has been in power under the leadership of Modi. In these nine years can they show anything to say this is what we have accomplished since coming to power. We have introduced such and such schemes? We have helped the people'? They cannot. Before the elections, what did they say? They said that they will bring back all the black money from abroad and give Rs 15 lakh to each citizen, I've asked at many meetings, not just me, many others too asked. Have they given even Rs 15,000 or at least Rs 15? No, not until now, " he added.

Speaking further about Modi, Stalin said, "India has a cruel government that is using religion to cause communal violence in different parts of the country. The I N D I Alliance was founded so that we can all come together to talk about these issues, find a solution, defeat the BJP regime and teach them a good lesson in the upcoming parliamentary elections, ".

Ensuring the existing alliance, the DMK supremo said that the alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI) will continue in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"I have started my poll campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections from Thiruvarur. The alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI) will continue in the 2024 parliamentary elections. We (I N D I Alliance) have saved Tamil Nadu and India should be saved in the upcoming elections. Important decisions will be taken in the 'I N D I Alliance' meeting that will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1," added Stalin.