PM Modi extends best wishes to MK Stalin on his 73rd birthday, praying for long life and good health

Chief Minister Stalin began his birthday on a solemn note by paying floral tributes at the memorials of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and his father, M. Karunanidhi, at Marina Beach. He also visited Periyar Thidal to offer homage at the memorial of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, reaffirming his party’s ideological roots in the Dravidian movement.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin took to X and posted his birthday pledge, saying, "In our Tamil race's journey toward our ideals, our feet must not stray from the path; our heads must not bow to anyone or for anything! We must all unite and shatter the encircling conspiracies with our intellect. For this, I will dedicate myself even more fully. This is my birthday pledge!"