PM Modi did not answer any question we raised: TR Baalu

CHENNAI: DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu on Thursday justified the opposition staging a walk-out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the no confidence motion and said that the PM did not answer any question 'we' (opposition) raised.

Talking to media persons after walking out of the Lok Sabha in the national capital, Baalu said, "The session ends tomorrow (Friday) morning. The Prime Minister did not answer any question we raised. He spoke for two hours in a manner, which did not serve the purpose of the no confidence motion."

"Restlessly, we, opposition members, asked him to yield for a minute. He did not. He was totally unrepentant on the issues of Manipur and haryana. He did not bother or regret his mistake, " Baalu added.

Accusing the PM of going on a foreign tour without bothering about the hundreds of people killed in Manipur and thousands made refugees in a state, the DMK treasurer said, ".

We knew that we would lose the no confidence motion. They (BJP) have 303 members. Opposition knew that. We brought the motion because there was no other way to bring the PM to the Parliament."

Adding that Prime Minister's would normally yield for a minute when opposition leaders or committee chairmen seek a minute, Baalu said that Modi did not oblige and it showed his hegemonic attitude.

Referring to the Bill introduced in the Parliament today in connection with the appointment of the Chief Election commissioner and election commissioners, Baalu said that the bill introduced seeks to do away with the CJI in the committee on appointment of the election commissioners.

"The ruling party is in a power hangover. When he did not speak anything on the Manipur or Haryana issues, we had no other choice, but to walk out of the House," Baalu justified.