PM Modi dedicates IIT-Madras brain centre to nation, launches mission to map 100 human brains

The mission aims to produce three-dimensional atlases of human brains spanning the lifespan, from the foetal stage to old age. The resulting maps are expected to provide researchers worldwide with detailed insights into the brain’s cellular architecture and support investigations into neurological disorders.

Modi also released C-STROKE, described as a first-of-its-kind human ischaemic stroke atlas. Featuring more than 1,000 annotated microscopic sections from a stroke-affected brain, the resource is intended to help scientists identify potential therapeutic targets and deepen their understanding of the tissue damage caused by the condition.

Ischaemic stroke occurs when a blockage interrupts blood flow to part of the brain, damaging brain tissue. The atlas offers researchers a detailed resource for examining these changes and exploring avenues for further investigation.