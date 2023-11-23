PM Modi changed only name from India to Bharat: Udhay

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK would not be cowed down by threats of the Union government through I-T and ED raids.

Addressing party functionaries in Salem, Udhayanidhi said even the DMK’s branch secretary would not fear such raids. “The BJP should be sent home in Lok Sabha polls just like how their slaves (AIADMK) were sent home in the Assembly,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Minister said, when the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will make India into a super power in 2023. “Now, he says India will become a super power in 2047. The Prime Minister had only changed the name of India into Bharat and nothing else,” he added.

On the ongoing signature campaign against NEET, Udhayanidhi Stalin said of the targeted 50 lakh signatures, the DMK has so far received 30 lakh signatures against the entrance exam.

“The remaining signatures will be received and handed over to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the party’s youth wing conference in Salem on December 17. The conference will be a turning point in eliminating fascist forces in India,” he noted.