PM Modi can't hide Centre's anti-Tamil stance through fake applause for Jaya, flays Stalin

Addressing the party’s west zone booth agents’ conference in Coimbatore, Stalin likened the AIADMK-BJP alliance to a circus, with the BJP as the ringmaster, and called it an opportunistic coalition formed solely for elections. Targeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin described him as a “betrayer” for aligning with the BJP and urged party cadre to “expose such people and gift them defeat.”

In contrast, Stalin said, the DMK-led alliance forged ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to defeat “fascist forces” had endured multiple elections with ideological commitment.