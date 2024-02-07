PM Modi behaving like he's in opposition, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was functioning ‘mysteriously’ like he belonged to the opposition and Congress was the ruling party.

Interacting with media persons at the city airport upon his return from Spain, Stalin said, “I watched, read, enjoyed and smiled.”

He was asked if he had watched the speech made by the Prime Minister in the Parliament.

“Since the moment he formed the government, the Prime Minister has been functioning as if the BJP was the opposition party and Congress was the ruling party. He has been attacking the Congress as if it were the ruling party and he belonged to the Opposition. It remains a mystery.”

Asked about the PM claiming that the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win 400 seats in the ensuing Parliamentary polls, he said, “Only 400? As many as 543 seats are available. Cannot be surprised if he claimed that they would win it all.”

Happy if anyone comes to serve people: CM Stalin

Reacting to a specific query on actor Vijay launching a new political party, Stalin said, “I will be glad if anyone comes to serve the people.”

Elaborating on his business trip to Spain, Chief Minister Stalin said that he was excited to announce the signing of MoUs for investments worth Rs 3,440 crore during his trip.

The CM also told media persons that he held discussions with ACCIONA to invest in windmill and hydroelectric projects in Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that he had also invited Roca and Hapag - Lloyd to invest in high end domestic construction production and setting up container terminal in Thoothukudi, respectively, the CM said that he also held talks with Spanish automotive engineering firm Gestamp, Railway component manufacturer Talgo, equipment engineering company Edibon and pharma major Mabtree.

Exuding confidence that other industries from Spain, apart from the aforesaid firms, would also invest in Tamil Nadu in future, the CM said that it demonstrated the confidence of industries worldwide on Tamil Nadu and the government here.

The Chief Minister also said that the trip to Spain would be very useful in the journey of making Tamil Nadu a leader in the industries sector. Stalin who left for Spain on January 28-29 also clarified that he would undertake business trips to other countries after the Lok Sabha election.