PM Modi appreciates VIT-incubated healthcare startup

Modi interacted with Dr Sheena C Pravin, CEO, MEDxAI Innovations, and faculty of VIT Chennai, during the inauguration of the Porur Metro Rail project in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Dr Sheena presented the company’s AI and quantum computational intelligence solutions designed to advance medical diagnostics and next-generation drug discovery. The two flagship technology platforms are: Cervilens – AI-Powered Cervical Cancer Pre-Screening Tool, which is designed to support screening accessibility and strengthen early-detection of cervical cancer. Quantum PharmX – AI-Powered In-Silico Drug Discovery Platform, which integrates AI-driven capabilities to support pharmaceutical research and drug discovery, including molecular analysis and genomic profiling.