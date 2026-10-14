PM Modi appreciates VIT-incubated healthcare startup

CHENNAI: In a significant recognition of India’s emerging deep-tech capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the healthcare innovations developed by MEDxAI Innovations, a healthcare deep-tech startup incubated at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai.
Modi interacted with Dr Sheena C Pravin, CEO, MEDxAI Innovations, and faculty of VIT Chennai, during the inauguration of the Porur Metro Rail project in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Dr Sheena presented the company’s AI and quantum computational intelligence solutions designed to advance medical diagnostics and next-generation drug discovery. The two flagship technology platforms are: Cervilens – AI-Powered Cervical Cancer Pre-Screening Tool, which is designed to support screening accessibility and strengthen early-detection of cervical cancer. Quantum PharmX – AI-Powered In-Silico Drug Discovery Platform, which integrates AI-driven capabilities to support pharmaceutical research and drug discovery, including molecular analysis and genomic profiling.
The Prime Minister appreciated the products, which represents an important encouragement for the startup as it works towards translating its AI and deep-tech innovations into solutions for healthcare and pharmaceutical research. MEDxAI Innovations expressed its sincere gratitude to G Viswanathan, founder & chancellor, VIT, and GV Selvam, VP-VIT, for their continued support in fostering research, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.