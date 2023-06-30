PM making use of Manipur violence: Alagiri

TIRUCHY: If Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated steps to control the violence in Manipur promptly, he could have stopped it within 24 hours as it was fuelled by the BJP. But, he was not interested in bringing peace as he always sees gain in divisive politics, claimed TNCC president KS Alagiri on Thursday.



Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, he said, India is known for its diverse culture, language and religion and so the father of our nation Gandhiji termed it as unity in diversity, but the ruling BJP is very much interested in forcing Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which will affect the unity of the people. The PM, who is common to all citizens, speaks always about divisive politics and commenced his Lok Sabha election campaign in that angle.



Meanwhile, Alagiri said that he had gone to Delhi for some other discussion and not for retaining the post of TNCC chief. “I have already served for five years in the position and it is a changeable post,” he added.

