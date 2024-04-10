PM learning about Katchatheevu via RTI an irony, slams Seeman

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator S Seeman on Tuesday termed it as an irony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to know on Katchatheevu issue through RTI Act.

Addressing a campaign in Erode, Seeman said the RTI was brought for common people to get information. “A Prime Minister could have got the required information simply through his assistant. If a Prime Minister gets to know of an emotional and ‘life issue’ of a race only through RTI, then the BJP looks at Tamil Nadu only for its tax, resources and votes,” he said. Questioning inaction following the huge haul of narcotics in a port owned by Adani Group in Gujarat, Seeman said Jaffer Sadiq had been targeted because he is a Muslim and Ameer is a film director. “What happened to the narcotics seized in Adani port?”

Demanding closure of Tasmac outlets, Seeman said that 1.5 crore north Indian people have come to Tamil Nadu and taken over the jobs here as our people have started to consume liquor with the wages. “Therefore, liquor shops should be closed and skill development training should be given to our youth,” he said.