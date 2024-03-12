PM fixes his sticker on schemes executed with state funds: Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is fixing his ‘sticker’ on central schemes that are to a greater extent funded by the state governments.

Stating that the state government contributes 75 per cent of funds to the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme and 50 per cent to the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide water supply connections, Stalin said: “Considering such aspects, I wish to remind the Prime Minister that he is fixing his stickers on schemes funded by the state government.”

PM Modi, during a recent visit to the State, had alleged that the DMK government has been fixing its stickers on schemes executed by the central government.

Taking a further dig, Stalin said the union government, instead of treating all states as equal, respect and work for their development, is trying to destroy states as well as our language, culture and tradition.

“For the development of a state, funds are essential. Snatching away those fund resources is akin to stopping oxygen supply for the development of a state,” he said.

On the frequent visits by PM Modi to Tamil Nadu ahead of polls, Stalin said people see them as empty trips that are of no use.

“The union government is now enacting a drama of commencing construction works for AIIMS, for which the foundation was laid in 2019. It will be stopped after the polls. After increasing prices of domestic cylinders by over Rs 500 in the last 10 years, the PM has announced a reduction of Rs 100. Is it not an act of betraying people,” he asked.

Further, Stalin said the PM, who did not come to see the affected people during floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi, is now making frequent visits to seek votes.