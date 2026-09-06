PM debate matter of past, says Manickam Tagore ahead of friendlies' huddle

Tagore made the remarks while speaking to reporters after interacting with the visiting TVK ministers N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai.

Despite sources in Congress saying that Saturday's meeting was held in a less-than-cordial atmosphere, with the leaders remaining silent for most of the time, Tagore said that the PM candidate conflict with the TVK was a matter of the past. Rahul Gandhi is the only PM face, he asserted and confirmed Congress' participation in the September 9 TVK friendlies' meeting.