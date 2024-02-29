PM concealing vengeful approach in lies, hits back Baalu

CHENNAI: DMK Treasurer and Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tirade against the DMK and said that the PM was trying to cover up his vengeful approach towards Tamil Nadu with mere lies.



In a detailed rebuttal to the PM, Baalu said that Modi, who visited the state on an official trip, has forgotten his official capacity and levelled false charges aplenty against the DMK in political rallies. “I can only sympathise with him for his speeches. He has started making loud speeches during his visits, on the verge of losing his PM post,” Baalu quipped.

“We can appreciate and welcome if he had listed out his achievements (schemes) in Tamil Nadu and contribution to national growth in the last 10 years. Instead, he has generously lauded Jayalalithaa in Tirupur and strongly criticised the DMK in Tirunelveli.”

Noting that the union government only allocated 29 paise for every one rupee contributed by Tamil Nadu to the national exchequer by way of tax, Baalu said that all that Modi managed to give back to Tamil Nadu was a few Thirukkural couplets and poems of Bharathiyar. The people of Tamilnadu would gift ‘halwa’ to PM Modi in the ensuing Parliamentary polls for giving ‘halwa’ instead of funds to the state.

Accusing the PM of punishing Tirupur by opening the garment market to Bangladesh, the DMK Treasurer said that after doing so much damage to the garment sector in Tirupur, Modi was shamelessly lying that the Kongu region was flourishing as a business hub.

Citing the non-allocation of Rs 37,000 crore flood relief assistance sought by Tamil Nadu after the recent floods, Baalu wondered how does the PM visit Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi after denying flood relief assistance.