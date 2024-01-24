Plumber dies after inhaling toxic gases from sludge tank in apartment complex

CHENNAI: Suresh (50), a plumber, died of asphyxiation after he inhaled noxious gases when he opened a sludge tank to repair a motor at an apartment complex near Tirumullaivoyal on Tuesday. His co-worker who also inhaled the gases is under treatment.

Investigations revealed that Suresh was taken to the apartment by his co-worker, Ramesh, to repair the motor in the sludge tank. There were 3 tanks in the complex — one each for drinking water, sewage and sludge. Since the motor in the sludge tank stopped working, residents had called Ramesh, who also brought Suresh along with him.

When Suresh opened the lid, workers were hit by toxic gas and collapsed. Residents alerted the authorities, who rushed to the scene and moved them to a hospital where Suresh was declared as brought dead. His body was moved to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.