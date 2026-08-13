Plugzmart inks Rs 100 crore MoU with Tamil Nadu; to generate 500 jobs

CHENNAI: Plugzmart, an electric vehicle (EV) charging technology company incubated at IIT Madras Research Park, will invest Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu to expand its manufacturing capacity, research and development operations and charging infrastructure, the company said on Thursday.
The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government at the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 here in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The investment is expected to create more than 500 direct, high-skilled jobs in hardware engineering, power electronics, embedded software and advanced manufacturing over the next three years.
The fresh investment will be used to scale production at Plugzmart's manufacturing facility in Oragadam-Vallam, besides strengthening its R&D capabilities and charging infrastructure ecosystem.
Plugzmart manufactures indigenously engineered AC and DC fast chargers with capacities ranging from 3.3 kW to 360 kW. Its product portfolio also includes ARAI-compliant charger controllers, Power Line Communication (PLC) modules and cloud-based Charger Management Systems (CMS).
"Tamil Nadu has created a strong ecosystem for advanced manufacturing and electric mobility. This investment reflects our commitment to building world-class EV charging technology from Tamil Nadu and supporting India's transition towards sustainable transportation," Co-founder and CEO Vivek Samynathan said.
Co-founder and COO Ragavendra Ravichandran said the investment would enable the company to expand manufacturing, create skilled employment and develop scalable charging solutions for OEMs, fleet operators, charge point operators and public infrastructure projects.
Plugzmart said it works with automotive OEMs, fleet operators, CPOs and public-sector organisations to expand EV adoption through indigenous charging technology.