Plugzmart inks Rs 100 crore MoU with Tamil Nadu; to generate 500 jobs

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government at the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026 here in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The investment is expected to create more than 500 direct, high-skilled jobs in hardware engineering, power electronics, embedded software and advanced manufacturing over the next three years.

The fresh investment will be used to scale production at Plugzmart's manufacturing facility in Oragadam-Vallam, besides strengthening its R&D capabilities and charging infrastructure ecosystem.