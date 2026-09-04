‘Please don’t talk about politics’: PMK founder Ramadoss places notice board outside residence

CHENNAI: A notice board has been placed in front of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss’s Thailapuram residence, with a message for his visitors: ‘Please don’t talk about politics’, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
During Ramadoss' 88th birthday in July, he had announced, "I am taking a political renunciation. I will not talk about politics or guide anyone." The announcement came after an 18-month-long power struggle with his son and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. After the reunion, he handed over the party leadership to Anbumani. Ramadoss had launched the PMK on July 16, 1989.
Ramadoss has been interacting with PMK and Vanniyar Sangam executives, volunteers, social activists, prominent figures and the public at his residence.
However, those who come to meet him end up trying to discuss politics with him. This prompted him to place a notice board outside his Thailapuram residence stating that he will not discuss politics.
The notice board also mentions that Ramadoss can be visited daily from 10 AM to 12 PM.