Pleasant surprise, says Parai artiste Velu Asan after being awarded Padma Shri

Renowned parai artist R Velmurugan alias Velu Asan is elated after being awarded Padma Shri by the Union government.

Velu Asan told DT Next that it was a pleasant surprise as he was expecting only ‘Kalaimamani, awarded by the State government, and not the nationally acclaimed Padma Shri. Award.

The renowned ‘thappattam’ musician who hails from Alanganallur, Velu Asan says that the award is not just special for him but also for the heritage folk art form. He recalled how his initiation into the music 1981 has got him this great recognition in the 2025 new year.

“Living in poverty, it gives me immense pleasure to make the faces of poor people light up in joy with my music. My music helps them forget their abject poverty. That’s why I also teach music to all like-minded people,” he told DT Next.

Velu Asan is fondly known as ‘Vathiyar’ in the hometown of Alanganallur, says Sadacharam, the priest of Muniyandi Kovil priest from Alanganallur.

Hailing from the SC community, Asan never believed in caste-based restrictions. He taught music to non-Dalit students, too, with the same passion and spirit, Sadacharam said.