Plea to name Udhayakumar Deputy LOP: Speaker’s response sought

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly and Secretary to respond to an AIADMK plea to recognise RB Udhayakumar as deputy leader of the opposition (LOP) instead of O Panneerselvam (OPS).

The case was listed before Justice Anita Sumanth.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for AIADMK, contended that even though various representations were made before the Speaker and Secretary of the Assembly to recognise RB Udhayakumar as deputy LOP and Agri Krishnamurthy as deputy secretary, no action has been taken. After the submission, the judge directed the Speaker and Secretary of the Assembly to respond to the plea and adjourned the matter to December 12.

AIADMK moved the Court seeking to direct the speaker and secretary of the assembly to recognise RB Udhayakumar as deputy LOP and Agri Krishnamurthy as deputy secretary of the party in the house.

The petition stated that the AIADMK legislature party convened a meeting on July 17, 2022, and elected RB Udhayakumar as deputy LOP and Agri Krishnamurthy as deputy secretary. The post was previously held by Manoj Pandian, a supporter of OPS.

Even though various communications were sent to the secretary of the assembly to change the seating arrangements of the expelled AIADMK members including OPS, the speaker failed to respond and seating arrangements remain the same, said the petition. The expelled members also interfered in the assembly discussion and they were seated along with AIADMK members which affects the party members and unable to function effectively, added the petition.