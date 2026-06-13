Plea seeks to restore Tamil anthem's place at events; Madras HC issues notice on Centre's controversial circular

When the matter came up before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the Bench issued notice to the respondents and adjourned the matter by eight weeks.

The petition, filed by Ananya Radhakrishnan, contended that placing Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu in the third position during the ceremony caused deep anguish among the people and amounted to an unwarranted dilution of the ceremonial dignity traditionally accorded to the State Song.

According to the petitioner, the Ministry of Home Affairs' January 28 circular titled "Orders Relating to the National Song of India" does not impose any constitutional, statutory or executive prohibition against commencing official State functions with an officially recognised State Song. The plea stated that the circular merely regulates the order between the National Song and the National Anthem when both are rendered together and is silent on State Songs, including Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu.