Plea seeks removal of Sai Baba statues in Tamil Nadu temples; Madras HC asks govt to respond

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) to file a counter to a petition seeking to remove white marble idols of Shirdi Sai Baba from all the Hindu temples as it is against Agamas.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu wondered that even the temple in Sabarimala has a separate shrine for Baba and asked what the problem was for the petitioner in having Sai Baba idol in Hindu temples.

The petitioner, D Suresh Babu, submitted that since the religious identity of Sai Baba is unknown and he was mostly associated with both Islam and Hinduism, his idols should not be allowed in Hindu temples.

Although Sai Baba’s real name and religious identity remain unknown, he has considerable followers from Islam and Hindu, said the petitioner. It was also submitted that some scriptures disclosed that Sai Baba uttered the words of Allah and also preached the teachings from Islam; hence, installing his idol in Hindu temples is against Agamas, said the petitioner.

The government pleader sought time to file a counter to the petition.

After the request, the bench posted the matter after eight weeks for filing counter.