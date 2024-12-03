Plea seeks e-transfer of Pongal cash gift, HC asks TN govt to reply

MADURAI: The Madras High Court’s Madurai bench on Tuesday directed the State government to respond to a plea seeking digital transfer of Pongal cash gifts to ration card holders.

Swamimalai Sundara Vimal Nathan from Thanjavur, in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), also appealed to the court to issue orders to the government to procure ‘jaggery’ from the farmers of Tamil Nadu instead of white sugar for distribution in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The petitioner sought to direct the authorities to adopt the ‘Electronic Clearing System (ECS)’ for distributing cash components instead of cash in ration fair shops to avoid the involvement of middlemen. It would help avoid malpractices and curb corruption, the petitioner argued.

The petitioner appealed that procuring jaggery from farmers would help farmers in a great way. He argued that the procurement could be done through Taluk Co-Operative Marketing Societies and Agriculture Regulated Marketing Committees.

Already, representations were made to higher officials through email on October 21, requesting to procure saris and dhotis directly from the handloom weavers and textile industries functioning in the State and adopt a direct banking transfer system for distribution of cash component of Rs 1,000. But action has yet to be initiated, the petitioner said.

After the hearing, a division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice AD Maria Clete directed the State government to file a report and adjourned the case to December 19.