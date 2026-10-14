Plea seeking CBI probe into granite baron R Veeramani case dismissed

Chennai-based advocate C Rajashekaran filed the PIL, submitting that the investigation had substantially widened in recent weeks, with the identity and statements of the minor girl allegedly seen in the original video and the other survivors being recorded before a Judicial Magistrate.

He alleged that the press and media linked various political parties and persons holding high constitutional posts to the case, creating confusion among the public and affecting the investigation. He further submitted that images of the accused with leaders of various political parties were being circulated to portray that parties have links with the accused and to prejudice public opinion.

The petitioner submitted that the accused attended social events in July 2026 with two sitting Ministers, but this did not amount to a clean chit or establish that the investigation had been compromised.