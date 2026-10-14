Plea seeking CBI probe into granite baron R Veeramani case dismissed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a plea seeking a CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged sexual abuse of minors by granite baron R Veeramani after the petitioner withdrew the plea, citing the government's formation of an SIT.
Chennai-based advocate C Rajashekaran filed the PIL, submitting that the investigation had substantially widened in recent weeks, with the identity and statements of the minor girl allegedly seen in the original video and the other survivors being recorded before a Judicial Magistrate.
He alleged that the press and media linked various political parties and persons holding high constitutional posts to the case, creating confusion among the public and affecting the investigation. He further submitted that images of the accused with leaders of various political parties were being circulated to portray that parties have links with the accused and to prejudice public opinion.
The petitioner submitted that the accused attended social events in July 2026 with two sitting Ministers, but this did not amount to a clean chit or establish that the investigation had been compromised.
He also pointed out that images of the survivors had recently been widely circulated online, allegedly in violation of Section 23 (2) of the Pocso Act.
Citing the gravity of the allegations, the emergence of additional survivors and evidence, the circumstances surrounding the initial investigation and concerns over the conduct of the officers involved, the petitioner sought an independent investigation by the CBI or an SIT to preserve public confidence.
After hearing, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan permitted the withdrawal and dismissed the petition.