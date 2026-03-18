Plea in Madras High Court seeks recall of order quashing case against TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna

After the Karur stampede tragedy, when a stampede during a public meeting addressed by TVK president actor Vijay resulted in the death of 41 persons and left more than 100 people injured, Aadhav Arjuna put up a post on a social media platform stating that just like the youth and Gen-Z in Sri Lanka and Nepal came together to create a revolution, a youth uprising would happen in Tamil Nadu, too, to overthrow the government.

Though he deleted the post after facing flak, including for the insensitivity of putting up the post so close to one of the worst tragedies in the recent days, a case was registered against him on multiple counts, including for allegedly inciting violence.