Plea in Madras High Court seeks recall of order quashing case against TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking the recall of the order quashing criminal proceedings against TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna, who was accused of posting content on social media allegedly inciting violence.
After the Karur stampede tragedy, when a stampede during a public meeting addressed by TVK president actor Vijay resulted in the death of 41 persons and left more than 100 people injured, Aadhav Arjuna put up a post on a social media platform stating that just like the youth and Gen-Z in Sri Lanka and Nepal came together to create a revolution, a youth uprising would happen in Tamil Nadu, too, to overthrow the government.
Though he deleted the post after facing flak, including for the insensitivity of putting up the post so close to one of the worst tragedies in the recent days, a case was registered against him on multiple counts, including for allegedly inciting violence.
Subsequently, Aadhav Arjuna approached the Madras High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR. By an order passed in November 2025, the court noted that the post did not target any community or call for violence. Accordingly, the criminal proceedings were quashed.
Aggrieved by the order, the de facto complainant, an LIC agent named Shanmugam, has now filed a petition before the court seeking the recall of the quashing order, raising the question of its maintainability.
When the matter was listed before him, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira held that the petition was maintainable and directed the Registry to number the petition and list it for further hearing.