According to newspaper reports published the next day, Wilson expressed his willingness to testify as a witness and referred to T Nagar as the locality where the money was allegedly collected, including amounts from minority educational institutions.

Venkatachalapathy stated that the alleged payment mentioned by Wilson should also be examined under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, including whether the payment was voluntary or compelled and whether the statutory requirements for the exception under Section 8 were complied with.

He further stated that he had submitted a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on August 27, seeking an investigation into Wilson's statements, the alleged payment of illegal gratification and the role of those who demanded and received the money.

Following a police notice dated October 21, the petitioner submitted a detailed reply statement before the Central Crime Branch on November 11, seeking the examination of Wilson, Anbil Mahesh, the concerned school managements and government officials, besides preservation of relevant financial, documentary and electronic evidence.

He has sought the transfer of the investigation from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, to the CBI for a fair, impartial and comprehensive probe into the alleged corruption and the roles of Wilson, former and present Ministers, political functionaries, departmental officials, intermediaries and school managements, besides appropriate criminal action against those whose involvement is established by evidence.