Plea in Madras HC seeks deadline for local body elections

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has been urged to direct the Tamil Nadu government to complete ward delimitation and seat reservation within a fixed time-frame and the State Election Commission to conduct local body elections within a court-mandated deadline.
The petition, filed by advocate R Baskaran, seeks to quash the GO issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on October 19, appointing government officials as Special Officers from October 20 pending an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994.
The petitioner pointed out that the five-year term of elected representatives in 28 districts had ended on January 5, 2025, while the term in the remaining 9 districts expired on October 19. However, elections had not been conducted. He contended that the Constitution mandates the completion of Panchayat elections before the expiry of the five-year term and that delimitation and reservation cannot be cited as grounds for indefinitely postponing elections.
He further alleged that the government had repeatedly extended the tenure of Special Officers through executive orders, pending legislative approval or amendments to the Act. The petitioner sought directions to complete ward delimitation and seat reservation within a stipulated period and asked the court to direct the State Election Commission to conduct elections to all Village Panchayats, Panchayat Unions and District Panchayats across the State within a time-frame fixed by the court.
The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.