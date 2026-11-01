Plea in Madras HC seeks deadline for local body elections

The petition, filed by advocate R Baskaran, seeks to quash the GO issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on October 19, appointing government officials as Special Officers from October 20 pending an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994.

The petitioner pointed out that the five-year term of elected representatives in 28 districts had ended on January 5, 2025, while the term in the remaining 9 districts expired on October 19. However, elections had not been conducted. He contended that the Constitution mandates the completion of Panchayat elections before the expiry of the five-year term and that delimitation and reservation cannot be cited as grounds for indefinitely postponing elections.