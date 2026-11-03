Plea challenges English-only rule, seeks Tamil in court proceedings

When the plea came up before the Bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the court was informed that a similar petition filed by the Association in Madurai was yet to be listed. The Bench adjourned the matter to next week.

The association, represented by its Secretary, S Arivazhagan, contended that the 1965 Cabinet decision was contrary to Article 348 (2) of the Constitution, which permits the use of a State official language in HC proceedings. It pointed out that while Hindi has been permitted in some High Courts, proposals from non-Hindi-speaking states to use regional languages have been rejected, thereby violating the right to equality under Article 14.