Plastics goods worth over Rs 25 L gutted in Krishnagiri shop blaze

COIMBATORE: Over Rs 25 lakh worth plastics goods were gutted in a fire that broke out in a shop in Krishnagiri on Wednesday night. According to police, the shop owner Kathiresan (45) near Bargur bus stand, didn’t open the shop for past three days.

Meanwhile, some people had noticed smoke billowing out of the shop and informed the fire and rescue personnel. Soon, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and battled for over three hours to douse the fire. However, more than 25 lakh worth goods were burnt in the fire suspected to be caused by an electric short circuit. The Bargur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.