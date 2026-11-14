Planting ganja to frame anti-liquor activist: CPM seeks DGP intervention

In a letter to the DGP, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that prohibition wing personnel colluded with the operator of a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet at Thirukalapatti village in Tirupathur taluk to frame Rajkumar, who had been leading peaceful protests demanding the closure of the liquor shop located near a school. He alleged that ganja was planted outside Rajkumar's shop on November 5 and that police personnel subsequently attempted to implicate him in a narcotics case.

Rajkumar submitted a complaint, but no case was registered, while five people were arrested based on a complaint by a prohibition constable, Shanmugam alleged. He urged the DGP to register a case against the personnel involved.

In another incident, the party demanded a proper investigation into the death of Balakrishnan, a goods vehicle driver from Devaram in Theni district, who died at Chekkanurani police station on November 11. He had gone there in connection with an investigation into a vehicle fire near Valanthur, in which a consignment of cardamom was destroyed. Police said he was found hanging in the station restroom. His relatives have questioned the circumstances of his death.

The CPM sought compensation for his family and a government job for a family member. It also demanded the suspension and arrest of police personnel and the registration of murder cases in custodial deaths, besides police reforms to prevent such incidents.